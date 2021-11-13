Headinvest LLC Invests $202,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $49.28 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.96%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.