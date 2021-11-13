Headinvest LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 396.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,162,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,750,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.
Trade Desk stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $100.59.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
