Headinvest LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

