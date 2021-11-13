Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce $63.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.76 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $53.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $240.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.14 million to $240.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $291.86 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $297.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.70. 477,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,263. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $119,462.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $558,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,962 shares of company stock worth $8,157,456 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.