Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

