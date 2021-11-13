Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 400,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.81 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

