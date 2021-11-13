HeartBout Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $207,290.27 and approximately $138.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00227355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00088048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

