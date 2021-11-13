Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,088 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.21% of Helen of Troy worth $66,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,116,000 after purchasing an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $30,276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $9,881,000.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $247.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.64. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $192.54 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

