Helix Hits Market Capitalization of $167,852.85 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $167,852.85 and $44.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helix has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00084647 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001024 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.