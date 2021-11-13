Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) to Issue $0.55 Dividend

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5502 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLTOY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

