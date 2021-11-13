Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HGV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE HGV opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.