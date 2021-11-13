Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $8.02

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.81. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 30,065 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $389,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,946,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,701,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

