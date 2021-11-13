HMN Financial (HMNF) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

HMN Financial (NASDAQ: HMNF) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HMN Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 30.47% 13.79% 1.51% HMN Financial Competitors 19.71% 8.43% 0.97%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HMN Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial Competitors 395 1665 1402 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.27%. Given HMN Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HMN Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.91 million $10.30 million 7.40 HMN Financial Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.98

HMN Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. HMN Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HMN Financial competitors beat HMN Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

