Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holley updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLLY shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

