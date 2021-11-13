Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE HMC opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.22%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

