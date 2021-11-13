Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.45. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

