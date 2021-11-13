Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

