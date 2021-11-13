Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Issues Earnings Results

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Hoth Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

