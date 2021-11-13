HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) PT Lowered to $10.90

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its price target decreased by China Renaissance Securities from $11.90 to $10.90 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.54.

HUYA opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HUYA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in HUYA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HUYA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 233,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

