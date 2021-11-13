Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after buying an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $84.70. 524,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.