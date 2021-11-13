Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after buying an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $84.70. 524,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

