IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $2,203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31,520.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $136.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.43. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $86.45 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

