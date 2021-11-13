Ï„Bitcoin Trading 78.9% Higher Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 78.9% higher against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $135,306.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $17,570.04 or 0.27443181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00073098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00074282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.11 or 0.07205358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,973.69 or 0.99922465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.