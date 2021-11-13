IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Up 2%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) was up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

About IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacture of printed circuit connectors (PCB) for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.