Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.84

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.84 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 138.25 ($1.81). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 806,752 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.84. The stock has a market cap of £220.42 million and a PE ratio of -56.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

