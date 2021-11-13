Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.84

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.84 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 138.25 ($1.81). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 806,752 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.84. The stock has a market cap of £220.42 million and a PE ratio of -56.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

