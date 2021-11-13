Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Shares of ILMN opened at $383.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Illumina has a twelve month low of $292.65 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

