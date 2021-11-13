ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 669,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 12.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 101.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

