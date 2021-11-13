Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Announces Earnings Results

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,881. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

