Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMPL opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms have commented on IMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

