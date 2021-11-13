IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Announces Earnings Results

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ:IMV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 347,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMV by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMV. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

