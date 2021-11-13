IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target Lowered to $1.75 at Raymond James

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.