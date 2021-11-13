Independence (IHC) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Independence (NYSE: IHC) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Independence to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Independence and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Competitors 575 1980 2231 83 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Independence’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independence has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independence and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Independence $443.86 million $18.88 million 8.63 Independence Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 4.46

Independence’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Independence. Independence is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Independence has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence’s peers have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Independence shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Independence pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 11.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Independence and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence 23.68% 3.23% 1.40% Independence Competitors 9.10% 7.41% 0.95%

Summary

Independence peers beat Independence on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Independence

Independence Holding Co. engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

