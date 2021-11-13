indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $13.25. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 4,849 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INDI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,912,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $4,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

