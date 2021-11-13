Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Infinera has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

