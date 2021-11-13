InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Get InflaRx alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $241.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InflaRx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InflaRx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.