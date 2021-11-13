Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $9.56 on Friday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $468.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 743.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 966,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $5,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 762.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 335.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 423,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 326,420 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

