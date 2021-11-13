Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.30

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.30 and last traded at $100.64, with a volume of 436699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $104,139,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Ingredion by 738.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 329,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 39.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,322,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

