Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INBX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Inhibrx stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

