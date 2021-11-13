InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.40. 188,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

