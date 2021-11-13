INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.67. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $72,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $829,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 80.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

