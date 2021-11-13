Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given a C$26.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on INE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.98.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INE opened at C$19.45 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -21.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.