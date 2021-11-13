Insider Buying: SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider Acquires 161 Shares of Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) insider Max Vermoken bought 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($195.62).

Max Vermoken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Max Vermoken bought 134 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($196.08).

Shares of SRC opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £615.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80. SigmaRoc plc has a 52 week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

