Insider Selling: Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Sells $844,315.50 in Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $59.27 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

