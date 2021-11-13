Insider Selling: CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Sells $180,060.38 in Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $338.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

