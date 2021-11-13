Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DFIN opened at $50.16 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

