Insider Selling: Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Sells $11,655.07 in Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Bruce Eaton sold 287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $11,655.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $33,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

