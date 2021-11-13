Insider Selling: Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Sells A$376,300.00 in Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Ian Hunter sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38), for a total transaction of A$376,300.00 ($268,785.71).
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Ironbark Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.
About Ironbark Capital
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironbark Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironbark Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.