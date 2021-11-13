Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Sells 11,160 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $161.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $203,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

