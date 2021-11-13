Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Sells 11,160 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $161.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 11.90.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $203,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
