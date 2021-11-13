Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Sells 18,924 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $134,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58.

On Monday, September 20th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $162,800.00.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of $455.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $91,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 80.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 65.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

