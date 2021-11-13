Insider Selling: Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Sells $305,098.50 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.24.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRC. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

