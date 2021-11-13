Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $4,895,875.29 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

